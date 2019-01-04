The United Nations human rights office called on Bahrain on Friday to release activist Nabeel Rajab, saying the upholding of his five-year jail sentence by the top court this week showed "continued suppression of government critics".

An outspoken critic of the Bahraini government who played a prominent role in pro-democracy protests in 2011, Rajab was convicted in February over social media posts in which he accused the prison authorities of torture and criticised Saudi Arabia’s air strikes in Yemen.