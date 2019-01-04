Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to its old ally and long-time partner Turkey ended with a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It is the fifthoverseas visit made by the Pakistani PM since he assumed office in August last year.

Both Turkey and Pakistan are seeking stronger ties, especially in the fields of economyand security.

But what can be expected from the two countries, that are more than 3,000 kilometres apart?

Historical solidarity

Turkey-Pakistan ties date back to a time when neither state had the political unity they each enjoy today.

In the 1920s Turkey was in a transition period, partly occupied by ‘Western’ colonisers, following the defeat and collapse of the Ottoman Empire in Word War I. Through a three-year military struggle, which is known as Turkey’s Independence War, a new Republic was established in Ankara in 1923.

During those years, Pakistan was a part of India, colonised by the British Empire. The official ‘Islamic Republic’ would declare its sovereignty as a Muslim-majority state in 1947, after British rule ended in the Indian subcontinent.

Before Pakistan became independent, Muslims throughout British-ruled India collected and sent money to what was back then the political capital and centre of the Muslim world - Istanbul - to support the Turkish ambition of independence.

In other words, thanks to the believers of Islam in India, of whom a major part are from what is now Pakistan, Turkey received significant financial capital for its own political struggle.

This sign of solidarity can be found in the minds of hearts of both countries’ people, as Pakistan’s PM referenced during his current visit.

A firm military partnership