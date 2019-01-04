Novak Djokovic lost surprisingly in Doha on Friday, beaten in the Qatar Open semi-final by world number 24, Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-3, 6-7 (8/6), 6-4.

The Serb fell to his first defeat of the season in a high-quality contest lasting more than two-and-a-half hours, which saw the Spaniard lose his first set of the week but come back to beat the world number one.

"What happened? I lost the match. That's it," a clearly frustrated Djokovic said in his post-match press conference.

Agut took Djokovic's serve in the second game of the final set for the decisive break and secured victory on his first match point.

"I will remember this match for [the rest] of my life," said the 30-year-old Spaniard.

He will play the Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych in Saturday's final.

"I can't be more happy than I am now."

It is the second time he has beaten Djokovic in his career and both victories occurred in a semi-final.

The first came in October 2016 in Shanghai. Djokovic was also world number one at that stage.

Bautista Agut said Friday's victory was the better of the two.

High level Tennis

"I think today the match was better, the level of the tennis today was very high," he said.

"We both played very good tennis and it was also more tight on the score and more emotions and today was a really good match."