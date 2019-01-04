The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out forward LeBron James for at least three more games due to the strained left groin he suffered on Christmas Day.

James will miss Friday night's home game against the New York Knicks as well as an upcoming two-game road trip. The Lakers visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday and the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.

The Lakers said James will be re-evaluated in a week -- a timetable that suggests he will also miss Wednesday's home game against the Detroit Pistons.

Friday's game will mark the fifth that James has missed. Los Angeles is 1-3 without him.