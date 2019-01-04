WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gas leak likely cause of 'Escape Room' fire in Poland
Investigators believe that an escape room fire which killed five girls in Poland was caused by a gas leak in the bottled gas heating system.
Gas leak likely cause of 'Escape Room' fire in Poland
Police and fire brigade officers in Oswiecim, Poland, Friday, Febuary 10, 2017. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
January 4, 2019

Investigators in Poland on Saturday blamed a gas leak in a heating system at an "Escape Room" for a fire that killed five teenage girls and injured a man.

The bodies of the 15-year-old victims were found Friday in Koszalin, in northern Poland, after firefighters extinguished a blaze in an adjacent room. Prosecutors said that carbon monoxide inhalation was the likely cause of the deaths.

A 26-year-old man employed at the location was hospitalised with burns.

Koszalin prosecutor Ryszard Gasiorowski said a leak in the bottled gas heating system at the location was a probable cause of the fire.

Earlier, firefighters blamed faulty electric wiring and substandard security procedures.

Gasiorowski said the fire probably broke out in the reception room and blocked the employee's way to evacuate the girls. Autopsies will be carried out to confirm the cause of the deaths.

He said firefighters who put out the blaze and other witnesses were being questioned. The condition of the injured employee didn't immediately allow for his questioning.

Earlier, national fire chief Leszek Suski said Saturday that electrical wiring at the lo cation was makeshift and too close to flammable materials.

"Security was not ensured and that led to the tragedy," Suski said.

RECOMMENDED

He said there was no proper evacuation route and a "lot of negligence" at the location.

A spokesman for local firefighters, Tomasz Kubiak, said the units responding to the blaze had to use specialized equipment and force their way into the "Escape Room."

Poland's interior minister has ordered fire safety inspections at more than 1,000 "Escape Room" locations across the country. The first inspections were being held Saturday, the Interior Ministry said.

Previously, there was no official requirement for fire safety certificates at such locations.

Highly popular among teenagers in Poland, the "Escape Room" game has players locked inside a room or building and they must find clues that help them get out.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has sent condolences to the victims' relatives. Officials have extended psychological, psychiatric and other support to the families. The school which the teenagers attended was extending counselling and support to their friends and colleagues. Students and residents attended a Catholic Mass on Saturday noon at the local church.

Local residents were placing flowers and lights in front of the location, a detached house.

The girls, friends from one school class, were celebrating one of their birthdays.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting