Bayern Munich will impose "a heavy fine" on Franck Ribery for his obscenity-laced outburst on social media, the club's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Sunday.

The French striker put a string of angry posts on Twitter and Instagram on Saturday aimed at those who had criticised him for eating a gold-coated steak.

"I had a long talk with Franck and I let him know that we would impose a heavy fine on him and he accepted it," Salihamidzic told journalists in Qatar, where the club is on a training camp.

"He used words that we, FC Bayern, cannot accept and that Franck does not have the right to use, as a role-model and player of FC Bayern", added Salihamidzic.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old Bayern Munich player posted a video on social media showing him in a steak house owned by celebrity Turkish restauranteur Salt Bae and rubbing his hands before tucking into a huge chop coated in gold.

That ostentatious luxury, and the reported cost of the meal, drew ferocious criticism before Ribery – who earns an estimated eight million euros a year with the German champions – hit back on Saturday.

"Let's start with the envious, the angry, surely born because of a broken condom," read the first of the posts on Ribery's Twitter account. "F*%k your mothers, your grandmothers and your whole family tree," wrote Ribery in the first of three irate posts, having taken care to sanitise the French word "n*quez".