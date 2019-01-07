POLITICS
Liverpool knocked out of FA Cup by Wolves
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded a much-changed line-up, including two teenage debutants and the Merseysiders fell behind to a Raul Jimenez goal on the break in the 38th minute.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp embraces midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri as Fabinho watches on after getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolves on January 8, 2018. / Reuters
Abed Ahmed
January 7, 2019

Premier League leaders Liverpool were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fielded a much-changed line-up, including two teenage debutants and the Merseysiders fell behind to a Raul Jimenez goal on the break in the 38th minute.

Divock Origi brought Liverpool, seven-times FA Cup winners, level in the 51st minute but Wolves grabbed the win four minutes later when Ruben Neves struck a superb low drive from 30 yards out.

The draw for the fourth round will be made later on Monday.

SOURCE:Reuters
