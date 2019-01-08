Australian actress Margot Robbie is to play Barbie in the first live-action feature movie about the iconic and controversial doll, who has enjoyed multiple careers in her 60-year lifetime.

Toymaker Mattel and movie studio Warner Bros on Tuesday announced they were partnering to make the film, which will star the Oscar-nominated actress. Robbie, 28, will also co-produce the film, the companies said in a statement

No plot, title or release date was announced for the film, which comes 60 years after the adult-figured Barbie fashion doll was launched in March 1959.

Robbie, who was Oscar-nominated for her starring role in the 2017 ice-skating movie I, Tonya and who appeared in the 2016 superhero movie Suicide Squad, said she hoped the film would “have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide.”

“Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president,” the actress said in a statement.