Egypt striker Mohamed Salah was voted 2018 Player of the Year for the second successive year at the Confederation of African Football’s awards ceremony in Dakar on Tuesday.

Salah beat fellow nominees, Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He edged the same two players last year in a vote decided by the technical directors and head coaches of 56 CAF member associations.

“This award is very big for me, I love it because I saw it when I was young and I always had a dream to win it one day,” Salah said when collecting his trophy for his 2018 exploits.

“I’m proud to win it twice, I must thank my family and my teammates, and I dedicate this award to my country, Egypt.”