New York City has launched a $100 million health insurance program to cover 600,000 uninsured residents, including those unable to afford coverage and those living in the United States illegally, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday.

De Blasio, now in his second term as mayor of the country’s most populous city, has long supported universal healthcare coverage. Extending the program to an estimated 300,000 illegal immigrants puts the Democrat at odds with US President Donald Trump, who has made border security a top priority for his presidency.

“No one should have to live in fear. No one should go without the health care they need. Health care is a human right. In this city, we’re gonna make that a reality,” de Blasio said during a news conference. “From this moment on in New York City, everyone is guaranteed the right to health care.”

Healthcare coverage has become a highly partisan issue in the United States. Trump’s Republican party has pushed to repeal the 2010 Obamacare program, which expanded health care to most uninsured Americans, while the liberal wing of the Democratic party has called for a federally funded, single-payer system, inspired by programs in Canada and many European countries.