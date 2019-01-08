WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump's envoy tasked with resolving Gulf crisis resigns
CBS News quoted Zinni as saying he stepped down from his Trump administration assignment after realising he could not resolve the Gulf dispute.
Trump's envoy tasked with resolving Gulf crisis resigns
Retired US General Anthony Zinni. / AP Archive
Murat SofuogluMurat Sofuoglu
January 8, 2019

Anthony Zinni, a retired US general who sought to resolve a dispute between Qatar and some of its neighbors and to forge an Arab security alliance to contain Iranian power, has resigned, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

CBS News quoted Zinni as saying he stepped down from his Trump administration assignment after realising he could not resolve the dispute "because of the unwillingness of the regional leaders to agree to a viable mediation effort that we offered to conduct or assist in implementing."

The diplomatic dispute pits Qatar against four Arab nations, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, which cut diplomatic and transport ties with Doha in 2017, accusing it of backing terrorism. Qatar denies supporting terrorism and there has been no sign of a resolution to the spat.

Zinni was also the lead negotiator for the creation of the proposed Middle East Strategic Alliance, which would bind Sunni Muslim governments in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan in a US-led security, political and economic pact to counter Shi'ite Iran.

RECOMMENDED

Asked about the report of Zinni's resignation, the State Department thanked Zinni for his service and confirmed it would take the lead on Middle East Strategic Alliance, though it said he would remain available to consult if need be.

"General Zinni’s mission was to help introduce the concept of the Middle East Strategic Alliance and start a conversation with leaders in the region. That is happening and well underway thanks to his efforts," said State Department spokesman Robert Palladino. "The Administration, through the interagency process led by the Department of State, will carry the mission forward."

Zinni is the latest official to leave the administration, joining Jim Mattis, the former defense Secretary; John Kelly, the former White House chief of staff; and Brett McGurk, the former envoy for the global coalition to defeat Daesh.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC