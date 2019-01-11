Dior said on Friday it was bringing forward its Paris fashion week show after its flagship shop was looted during Yellow Vests protests.

The luxury brand's men's spring summer show would have taken place on Saturday, when more anti-government protests are likely in the French capital.

Dior refused to say if it was bringing the January 19 show forward a day to avoid trouble.

However, demonstrators smashed up its Champs Elysees boutique on November 26 and stole goods and caused damage reportedly to the tune of one million euros.

Others scrawled graffiti declaring: "Screw the rich and immigrants."

Slogans including "The people want Dior" were plastered on the building after earlier protests.

Frequent target

Luxury boutiques have become a frequent target of the protests, which began in November as a revolt against a rise in fuel prices but which have since morphed into an expression of general discontent.