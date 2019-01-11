Lin-Manuel Miranda is reprising his lead role in the hit musical Hamilton on Friday night to start a two-week run in Puerto Rico expected to raise thousands of dollars for artists and cultural groups struggling in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Dozens of fans chatted excitedly outside the show's venue in San Juan as they waited in line to pick up tickets that ranged from $10 to $5,000.

Among them was Yolanda Hernandez, a nurse from the northwest coastal town of Aguadilla who drove nearly two hours to the island's capital for the show.

"He's a Boricua and we want to see that Boricua!" she exclaimed, using the popular nickname for a Puerto Rican. "We're waiting to hear that beautiful voice. I've never been to a musical."

Hernandez, like several other Puerto Ricans who waited for the doors to open, snapped up her ticket thanks to a lottery launched by Hamilton organizers who are selling 275 tickets for every performance at $10 each.

It is the first time that Miranda has performed the role of US founding father Alexander Hamilton since his last appearance in the Broadway version in July 2016.

Among those expected to attend the show are several federal lawmakers visiting the US territory for the weekend to learn more about reconstruction efforts following Hurricane Maria, which caused more than $100 billion in damage when it hit on September 20, 2017.

Even people who didn't have tickets showed up at the venue.