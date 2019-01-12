Singers Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa, Jess Glynne and George Ezra are among the nominees for next month's BRIT Awards, Britain's annual pop music honours, in a list dominated by young talent.

Anne-Marie is in the running for four prizes - British Female Solo Artist, Mastercard British Album of the Year for "Speak Your Mind", British Single and British Artist Video of the Year for "2002" at the British Record Industry Trust (BRIT) awards, to be held on Feb. 20 in London.

Lipa, who triumphed with two wins at last year's event, is nominated in the British Single category for "IDGAF" as well as her "One Kiss" collaboration with DJ Calvin Harris. The two songs are also in the running for British Artist Video of the Year.

Glynne's name also featured in four categories including British Female Solo Artist and British Single for "I'll Be There". Chart-topper "These Days" by Rudimental featuring Glynne, singer Dan Caplen and rapper Macklemore is also nominated for British Single and British Artist Video of the Year.

The other contenders for British Female Solo Artist include Florence + The Machine, Lily Allen and Jorja Smith, last year's Critics' Choice winner. Smith is also nominated for her album "Lost & Found".