By now, the two Milan Fashion Weeks dedicated to menswear have transformed themselves into platforms for co-ed shows and up-and-coming brands beyond the menswear stalwarts.

The little more than three days of previews for next fall and winter that launched on Friday evening include 52 collections in 27 runway shows and 25 presentations. Eleven brands are showing mixed men's and women's collections during the less hectic week dedicated to male apparel.

While menswear tends to create less of a spectacle than the womenswear shows, the lines still carry bottom-line weight. Italian menswear registered a turnover of 9.5 billion euros last year, a 1.5 percent increase over 2017.

Here are the highlights:

Versace's daring man

The Gianni Versace fashion house has changed ownership, but not style. Donatella Versace explored bondage in the fashion house's latest collection, the first since being bought by the US fashion group Capri Holding Limited.

The opening look had a bondage image printed cheekily on the front of a shirt, worn over dark trousers and with a leather overcoat. Repeated as a motif, bondage became as banal as a bandana print on a blouson. Then, there was winter bondage for her, underneath puffer jackets, and office bondage for him and her, with the back of suit jackets held together with O-rings, showing off colourful satiny prints.

The looks also veered toward cozy, with warm scarves and fuzzy sweaters bearing a new Versace logo, a V encircled by a G. But the Versace man also is not afraid of feminine touches, like colorful boas peeking out of suit jackets, bejeweled brooches, crystal encrusted jeans and least of all, colorful embroidered silken boxers with a prominent Versace label peeking out of trousers, or on their own with a sober black suit jacket and button-up dress shirt.

Versace said in her notes that the image of masculinity has evolved since the 1990s "when there was a specific idea of 'A' man."

"What I wanted to show in this collection are the different faces of a man, who... has gained the courage that he didn't have before. If I had to find a word that defines today's men, it would be daring," she said.

Versace also previewed a collaboration with US carmaker Ford, including the oval-shaped blue Ford logo on leather jackets, trousers, sneakers, hoodies and button-down shirts. The latter was layered with a silky lace top and a leopard-print fur coat. For good measure, the model's hair was coloured in leopard print.

Underlining some of the feminine touches, Versace sent out women's looks worn by top models Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, Vittoria Ceretti and Emily Ratajkowski. Actor Luke Evans and Italian rapper Sfera Ebbasta were in the front row, along with fellow rapper Fedez and his wife, fashion blogger and influencer, Chiara Ferragni.

Zegna's global citizens

Menswear fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna showed Friday evening under the cavernous arched ceilings of Milan's fascist-era train station, offering cups of mulled wine to warm spectators before the show.

The space in the entrance hall was replete with symbolism. Thousands of commuters and travelers rush through each day. But the hall's mezzanine was also used as a way station for thousands of migrants who had arrived by sea in the south and were making their way to northern Europe from 2013-2015.

Designer Alessandro Sartori seemed to have both in mind, writing that he chose the venue as "a place of arrivals and departures, but also integration and acceptance of diversity."

The collection aimed at Sartori's vision of a "multicultural generation of global citizens" combined classic suits, sportswear and military detailing. For the traveller, the looks were finished with easy-striding footwear including Zegna's first sneaker, called Cesare.

A purple suit closed slightly asymmetrically, the tight silhouette completed with a riding cap and a leather bag with Army-surplus volume. Cropped puffer jackets and rich pile hoodies added volume over slim trousers. An oversized plaid notched-lapel bomber jacket paired with matching cargo trousers gave a neat daytime look. Military detailing included ribbed knits, calf straps and a touch of camouflage.

Dolce & Gabbana make dandy comeback

If Dolce & Gabbana are still stinging over a backlash in China, they sought to salve it in Milan with quiet elegance.

The runway show Saturday was the brand's first major outing after being forced to cancel a Shanghai show in November amid accusations of cultural insensitivity. The pace of the Milan show was slow and determined, as designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana subbed out Millennials for millionaires.