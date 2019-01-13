A Turkish person consumes an average of 1,300 cups of tea every year, according to the head of a coffeehouse association.

Serdar Ersahin, head of the Istanbul-based association, told Anadolu Agency that Turkey was the top tea consuming nation, according to the International Tea Committee report.

Turks consume around 3-5 cups of tea daily while this number increases to 10 cups during winter, Ersahin added.

Tea is indispensable for Turkish people

The culture of drinking tea is indispensable for Turks as it is an occasion to sit and talk, he said.