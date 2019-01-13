The real winner in theatres this weekend was "Aquaman" after the DC superhero adventure blew past the $1 billion mark worldwide.

Although "Aquaman" dropped to the No. 2 spot, it picked up a solid $17 million from 3,863 venues in its fourth weekend of release. That takes its domestic tally to $287 million.

The tentpole is DC's first comic-book entry to surpass $1 billion in ticket sales since "The Dark Knight Rises" in 2012.

But the surprise box office victory was STX's "The Upside", which doubled expectations with its $19.5 million debut, enough to defeat "Aquaman's" three-week reign in North America.

The box office victory stars comedian Kevin Hart, who has been in the headlines for whether or not he would host the Oscars.

The comedian was tapped to emcee the industry's biggest night, but stepped down when controversy sparked over homophobic jokes he made in the past.

What's even more promising for STX is "The Upside," based on the 2011 French hit "Les Intouchables," was able to overcome its rocky path to the big screen.

The Weinstein Company was originally on board to distribute the comedic drama about a quadriplegic billionaire who befriends an ex-convict hired to help him. It premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival but was shelved after sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein came to light.

STX and Lantern Capital then purchased the rights and worked with director Neil Burger to recut the movie from an R rating to PG-13 in hopes that would make "The Upside" more accessible for a broader audience.

"When I look at where the movie overperformed, I think [its rating] was a beneficial contributor," said Adam Fogelson, STX's Motion Picture Group chairman. Fogelson added, "Kevin is in rarified company when it comes to the level of support of his fans."

Critics weren't particularly impressed with the tag-team of Cranston and Hart (it has a 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences seem to be embracing the film with an A Cinemascore.

"The Upside"