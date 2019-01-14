A massive teachers strike in Los Angeles, the nation's second-largest school district, is all but inevitable starting on Monday after the two sides did not renew negotiations over the weekend.

Talks broke down Friday when the teachers' union rejected as "woefully inadequate" a new offer from the LA Unified School District.

With no new discussions scheduled, pickets are likely to begin at 7 am (1500 GMT) as teachers stand firm on sticking points including higher pay and smaller class sizes.

Schools will stay open if a walkout happens. The district, with 640,000 students, has hired hundreds of substitutes to replace teachers and others who leave for picket lines.

The union has said it was "irresponsible" to hire subs and called on parents to consider keeping students home or join marchers if a strike goes forward.

The district's latest offer included adding nearly 1,200 teachers, counsellors, nurses and librarians to schools, reducing class sizes by two students, and capping class sizes to between 32 and 39 students, depending on age and curriculum.

The offer also included the district's previously proposed 6 percent salary increase over the first two years of a three-year contract.

The union, United Teachers Los Angeles, wants a 6.5 percent hike that would take effect all at once and be retroactive to fiscal 2017. Union officials said some of the district's proposals would expire after a year, calling it disrespectful.

"We are at an impasse," union president Alex Caputo-Pearl said Friday.

TRT World's Mary MacCarthy reports from Los Angeles.