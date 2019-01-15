A jailed UK-Iranian mother launched a hunger strike on Monday over a lack of medical care and attempts by Tehran to force her to spy on Britain, her husband said.

The high-profile case prompted UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt to summon the Iranian ambassador to demand that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe be given "immediate access to the healthcare she requires".

"Her ongoing detention is TOTALLY unacceptable and her treatment at the hands of Iranian authorities is a fundamental breach of human rights," Hunt tweeted.

TRT World's Sarah Morice spoke to Ratcliffe's husband.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 40, was arrested in April 2016 as she was leaving Iran after taking her infant daughter to visit her family.

Her hunger strike was to last for an initial period of three days, and could be extended if she fails to win assurances of proper medical attention.

She was joined by Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi, who was arrested in 2015 and jailed for 10 years for "forming and managing an illegal group", among other charges.

'Slow torture'

A project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the media group's philanthropic arm, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was sentenced to five years in September 2016 for allegedly trying to topple the Iranian government.

She denies all charges against her.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said his wife's condition has deteriorated despite her detecting a lump in her breast and complaining of numbness in her arms and legs.