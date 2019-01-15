An art exhibit installed on the grounds of the World Trade Center that features a giant candy sculpture wrapped in the Saudi flag will be relocated following complaints from 9/11 victims groups, the agency that oversees the site said Monday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirmed the exhibit "Candy Nations" will be moved to the Kennedy Airport AirTrain system this week.

"We have been in contact with the 9/11 Memorial and various stakeholders, and in full collaboration with the artist will relocate the exhibit from its current location," the Port Authority said in a statement. "We believe this solution respects the unique sensitivities of the site and preserves the artistic integrity of the exhibit."

Each of the candy sculptures in the exhibit, crafted by French artist Laurence Jenkell and shown in more than 25 countries, features flags from countries in the G-20 summit.