Rahaf Mohammed al Qunun plans to pursue an education, get a job and "live a normal life" in Canada - things she said she could not do in her home of Saudi Arabia, which she fled fearing for her life, she told Canadian media.

Being in Canada is "a very good feeling," she told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on Monday, two days after arriving in Toronto from Bangkok.

"It's something that is worth the risk I took."

Qunun grabbed international attention last week after she barricaded herself in a Bangkok airport hotel room to resist being sent home to her family, which denies abusing her. Qunun refused to meet her father and brother, who arrived in Bangkok to try to take her back to Saudi Arabia.

The United Nations High Commission on Refugees granted her refugee status, and Canada agreed to take her in.

Qunun expects her experience would inspire other women to flee her homeland.

The teenager told Australian Broadcasting Corp in an interview recorded in Toronto and broadcast in Australia on Tuesday that she hoped that the international attention on her flight from oppression in Saudi Arabia will be a catalyst for change.

"I think the number of women fleeing from the Saudi administration and abuse will increase, especially since there is no system to stop them," Qunun said.