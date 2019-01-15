Former Tunisian president Moncef Marzouki accused the United Arab Emirates of attempting to thwart the Tunisian revolution in an interview published in Algerian newspaper Al-Khobar on Monday.

“I never imagined that a country like the UAE has animosity for us to this degree. They set terrorism upon Tunis, and it is funded terrorism. They unleashed corrupt media on us, to make the Arab Spring experiment fail,” Marzouki was quoted as saying.

Relations between Tunisia and the UAE saw a significant cooling after the 2011 revolution, which led to the ousting of long-time autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, who had strong ties with the Gulf kingdom.

Marzouki claimed the Saudi-UAE bloc tried to destroy the Tunisian revolution, which marked the beginning of the so-called Arab Spring, through "terrorism, corrupt media and dirty money".

“It is clear that there is a geopolitical design to see the Arab Spring fail, the very Arab spring that was undermined by sectarian strife and wars in Libya, Syria and Yemen; and through a military coup in Egypt,” Marzouki was quoted as saying.

The prominent Tunisian politician has always been critical of the regimes in the Middle East. He urged the Russians and Iranians to withdraw their support from the Assad regime in Syria and repeatedly demanded Assad leave power to prevent more bloodshed.

He also stands against the Abdel Fattah el Sisi regime in Egypt, following the 2013 military coup which ousted the country’s first democratically-elected president Mohamed Morsi.