Cranberries debut single of last album to mark singer's death
The Irish band released the first song of its final album a year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned in a London hotel bathtub. The rock group will split after the release of their eighth and last album in April.
Dolores O'Riordan of Irish rock group "The Cranberries" performs at the Sant Jordi Club in Barcelona, Spain on October 4, 2012. / AP
By Halima Mansoor
January 16, 2019

Irish band The Cranberries released the first song of its final album Tuesday, exactly one year after lead singer Dolores O'Riordan was found drowned in a London hotel bathtub.

The band dropped the new track ahead of the April release of their eighth and last album "In the End," after which the rock group — best known for 90s-era hits including "Zombie," "Linger" and "Dreams" — will split after three decades together.

Band members Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler finished the new 11-song album using demo vocals O'Riordan completed in December 2017, they said on Instagram.

"We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realised that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her," the group said.

"It was a very emotional process for us," they said. "Knowing that we would never get to play these songs live made it even more difficult."

But, they concluded, "We felt that this is what she would want."

The lead single has an unmistakable Cranberries vibe, a sorrowful but moving track that features O'Riordan repeating the eerily prescient lyric "It's all over now."

The group is releasing the music with approval from the family of O'Riordan, who died aged 46.

A London coroner ruled that she had died from accidental drowning due to intoxication, but found no evidence of injuries or self-harm.

"I can't think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores' passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band," the singer's mother Eileen O'Riordan said in a statement.

"I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today's announcement."

