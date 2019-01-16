Thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank protested against the Palestinian Authority (PA), due to a new social security law.

The new regulations contain changes to the retirement age, social security pay and maternity leave.

People joining the protests claim that money from taxation will be wasted in mismanagement rather than serving Palestinians in the long-term.

In several cities in the West Bank, including Ramallah and Bethlehem, hundreds of Palestinian business owners shut down their businesses on Tuesday as an act of protest.

What is the new law about?

One of the first pieces of regulation implementedon Tuesday requires every Palestinian company with more than 200 employees to registerto join the Palestinian Security Corporation (PSSC).

The PSSC is the public body overseeing pensions and social taxation, as well as being the fund where the money is collected.

The new legislation demandsthat private-sector employees make a contribution of seven percent, while companies will need to give 10 percent of their profits to the fund.

The governmentargues that through the law, payment under the minimum wage will not be possible and will be easier to detect than before.

The minimum wage under the PA is currently $395 per month. However, according to the public Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics, more than 15 percent of private sector employees receive less than the monthly minimum wage.

Another changeis that the retirement age for men and women is fixed at the age of 60.