Sony Music drops US singer R. Kelly - reports
Sony Music has reportedly ended embattled singer R. Kelly's contract with subsidiary RCA after allegations of sexual abuse.
Singer R. Kelly talks to fans as he performs during the Red Light Concert series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, November 2, 2013. / Reuters Archive
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
January 19, 2019

Sony Music has called it quits with embattled singer R. Kelly, ending his contract with subsidiary RCA after a documentary aired accusing him of repeated cases of sexual abuse, media reports said on Friday.

While Variety and Billboard reported the breakup, Sony Music did not immediately confirm it when contacted by AFP.

One woman who sued R. Kelly, accusing him of sexual battery, knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease and false imprisonment, also says he has threatened her.

Women's rights attorney Gloria Allred told reporters on Monday that her client Faith Rodgers, 20, faced "efforts to intimidate and retaliate" from Kelly after she filed the lawsuit now pending in New York's Supreme Court.

And just after Rodgers testified in the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" that aired this month, her lawyers say Kelly and his team created a Facebook page — which the social media giant removed within hours — seeking to discredit accusers including Rodgers, posting "private" photos of her.

But the singer of "I Believe I Can Fly" fame — who recently announced a new album — has seen his reputation more and more seriously hard hit.

Calls for a boycott gathered pace in some measure thanks to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and via the #MuteRKelly hashtag on Twitter.

Spotify announced in May it would drop the singer from its curated "playlists."

The last straw was the broadcast in early January of "Surviving R. Kelly," a documentary in which several women accused the singer and producer, 52, of having sex with girls under the age of 16, and of having surrounded themselves with women whom he made sex slaves.

SOURCE:AFP
