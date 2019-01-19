Serena Williams' relentless drive towards an eighth Australian Open title cranked up another gear Saturday with a third round drubbing, as Naomi Osaka and Elina Svitolina survived big scares to stay in the hunt.

On day six at Melbourne Park, the 23-time Grand Slam winner crushed Ukrainian teenager Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-1 before consoling her at the net as she burst into tears.

The 37-year-old, seeded 16, has dropped just nine games in her three matches so far and with face either sister Venus or world number one Simona Halep for a berth in the quarter-finals.

"I just play each match at a time, play as hard as I can and do the best I can. That really is all you can do," she said about her form so far.

She also had some words of encouragement for 18-year-old Yastremska.

"She was amazing, she came out swinging. To be so young she came out ready to go."

Next up could be misfiring Halep, who is returning from a herniated disc and has limped through her first two matches at Melbourne Park, taken to three sets in both.

Or it may be her sister, who is still going strong 21 years after playing for the first time in Melbourne.

Fourth-seeded Osaka looked down and out against Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei before battling back to win 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 and set up a last 16 meeting with Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova, who beat China's Wang Qiang in straight sets.

Osaka's win equals the 21-year-old's best performance at the Australian Open, where she reached the last 16 in 2018 but lost to Halep.

But she looked headed for the exit when she conceded the first set and was down 4-1 in the second, before winning five straight games to force a decider.

"I just didn't want to give up," said the Japanese, who made 42 unforced errors and received a code violation after throwing her racquet.

"I really love Grand Slams so I did anything I could do to stay here a bit longer."