Compared to the Human Rights Watch (HRW) annual reports from 2012 and 2013, the 2018 report indicates not ‘much’ change in human rights practices in the Arab world though the situation has worsened in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

In - not only - these three countries, freedom of speech, free and fair elections remain a taboo. Furthermore, arbitrary imprisonment and silencing opposition members shows a worsening record.

Positive developments have taken place, but the changes are superficial and not systemic.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman came in for huge criticism after the prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

Only after months of denial and obfuscations did Riyadh admit to the killing of Khashoggi and announced an arrest warrant for 18 individuals allegedly involved.

However, the HRW report states: “But the statements [made by Saudi authorities] appeared to be designed to insulate Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman from further scrutiny over the murder.”

Despite the promised pro-human rights policies by the crown prince, Saudi authorities have increased their arbitrary arrests, trials and convictions against dissidents and activists critical of the administration. The large-scale coordinated crackdown against a women’s rights movement beginning in May last year is significant as it comes at a time when the ban on women driving has ended.

The Saudi-led coalition also continues its military campaign, mainly with airstrikes, resulting in the death and wounding of thousands of Yemeni civilians.

Egypt

According to HRW, President Abdel Fattah al Sisi guaranteed a second term by “unfree and unfair” elections in March 2018 and through the “instrumentalisation” of violence, intimidation and the arrest of political opponents and civil society activists.

According to the report, the narrative has been based on the argument of ‘combatting terrorism’, with Sisi has also using the ‘threat of terrorism’ and Egypt’s state of emergency law to silence opponents.

Civilians are judged in military courts and in exceptional State Security Courts, which according to HRW are “inherently abusive and do not meet minimum due process standards”.

United Arab Emirates