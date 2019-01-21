The only total lunar eclipse this year and next came with a supermoon bonus.

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the lunar eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America, where skies were clear.

The rare alignment of our star, moon and home is called a 'Super Blood Wolf Moon.' And there won't be another like it until 2021.

It was also the year's first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse took more than three hours.