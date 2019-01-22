CULTURE
'Roma,' 'The Favourite' lead Oscar nods
Alfonso Cuaron's ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp "The Favourite" top Oscar nominations with 10 each.
The Oscar 2019 nominees for best picture are: "A Star Is Born," ''Roma," ''Green Book," ''The Favourite," ''Black Panther," ''BlacKkKlansman," ''Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Vice." / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
January 22, 2019

Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp "The Favourite" on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance "A Star Is Born" finished with eight nominations – though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on February 24.

TRT World spoke with Los Angeles-based journalist Susannah Orchardfor more details.

Best director nomineesSpike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"

Pawel Pawlikowski, "Cold War"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Best picture nominees

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Roma"

"A Star Is Born"

"Vice"

Best actress nominees

Yalitza Aparicio, "Roma"

Glenn Close, "The Wife"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Best actor nominees

Christian Bale, "Vice"

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Best foreign language film nominees

"Capernaum" (Lebanon)

"Cold War" (Poland)

"Never Look Away" (Germany)

"Roma" (Mexico)

"Shoplifters" (Japan)

Best supporting actor nomineesMahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"

Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Best supporting actress nominees

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Marina de Tavira, "Roma"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
