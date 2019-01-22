US singer Chris Brown was released without charge on Tuesday after being held for questioning overnight in Paris over a rape allegation, the Paris prosecutor said.

The prosecutor's office said an investigation was continuing, while Brown's lawyer Raphael Chiche said his client "energetically" proclaimed his innocence and wanted to bring a defamation lawsuit.

Brown and two other people were detained in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint, French officials said earlier on Tuesday.

Brown was detained on Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody on Tuesday, a judicial official said.

Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.

Brown's publicists at Sony Music would not immediately comment on the complaint or say what Brown, 29, was doing in Paris.