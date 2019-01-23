French football champions Paris St Germain have been fined $114,000 after the club’s scouts had for years listed the ethnic origins of young recruits, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

The league’s disciplinary commission made the ruling after hearing from former officials involved in the recruitment between 2013-18 and PSG general manager Jean-Claude Blanc, who was not sanctioned, the LFP statement said.

Blanc has been at the Ligue 1 club since 2011 but PSG have previously said the club’s general management did not know there was an ethnic registration system in a recruitment department.

Last November, the investigative website Mediapart, which based its allegations on the so-called ‘Football Leaks’ documents, claimed PSG had until the spring of 2018 asked recruiters to record the origin of players in four categories: ‘Francais’ (French), ‘Maghrebin’ (North African), ‘Antillais’ (West Indian), and ‘Afrique noire’ (Black African).

It is against French law to collect personal data which reveals racial or ethnic origins of individuals.