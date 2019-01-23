POLITICS
UNICEF: Pakistan has the worst infant mortality rate in the world
Pakistan spends less than one percent of its GDP on health and experts say that's kept the high infant mortality rate from improving.
Infants in Pakistan are almost 50 times more likely to die during their first month than newborns in Japan or Iceland. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
January 23, 2019

Pakistan has the highest infant mortality rate in the world according to the UN children's agency, UNICEF. 

Infants in Pakistan are almost 50 times more likely to die during their first month than newborns in Japan or Iceland. 

Insecurity and lack of access to decent health care facilities are hindering proper care for thousands of infants across the country. 

Pakistan allocates less than one percent of its GDP on health and experts say that's kept the high infant mortality rate from improving.

TRT World's Kamran Yousaf reports from Islamabad. 

SOURCE:TRT World
