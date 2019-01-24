The International Cricket Council is investigating an incident where Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed appeared to use racist terminology to taunt South African player Andile Phehlukwayo during a one-day game.

It happened while Phehlukwayo was batting during the second one-day international in Durban on Tuesday.

Sarfraz, Pakistan's wicketkeeper, was heard on a stump microphone saying in the Urdu language: "Hey black man, where is your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say for you today?"

The comment was apparently in reference to a couple of lucky escapes for Phehlukwayo as he made a career-best score of 69 not out to help South Africa win.

Phehlukwayo had just got an inside edge and the ball narrowly missed his stumps when Sarfraz made the comments. Sarfraz was not close to Phehlukwayo and there was no confrontation.

Sarfraz apologised on Twitter on Wednesday, writing that his outburst was an "expression of frustration" and "not directed towards anyone in particular" despite Phehlukwayo being the only black player on the field at the time.