Turkey's President Erdogan discussed his US counterpart Donald Trump's security zone and its implementation in Syria with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Defence Ministry and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) will continue their meetings with the US and the Russian Federation," Erdogan said about the security zone in northern Syria. He was talking to reporters on his trip back from Moscow where he met Putin.

Erdogan said both Ankara and Moscow were in agreement over the removal of all terror groups from Syria.

"We also had the opportunity to discuss the fight against YPG/PKK, Daesh and all terror organisations in Syria."

'PKK/YPG should be removed from Manbij'

In its more than 30-year campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. YPG/PYD is its Syrian branch.

"As of today Russia, like the US, is also saying PKK/YPG will leave Manbij. This is also our goal, they should be removed from the area and sent to the East of Euphrates," Erdogan said.

"According to the numbers we have, there are about 1,000 PKK/YPG terrorists in Manbij; some are claiming that there aren't any, but these are the numbers we have according to our intelligence," Erdogan said.

Manbij had a population of 700,000 people and most had no choice but to leave after terror groups entered the city, Erdogan said. And the goal now was to remove these terror groups from Manbij so the city can be returned to its real owners.

"Now there is a new process and under this, the area has to be cleared in 90 days," Erdogan said referring to Manbij which is under the control of the terror group.

Manbij roadmap

Turkey and US earlier agreed on a Manbij roadmap that presents a three-stage process for withdrawal of the PKK/YPG from the city that lies 30 kilometres (20 miles) south of the Turkish border. But the agreement delayed by the US.

"We care about the safety of our Kurdish brothers in Syria more than anyone else. It is unthinkable to consider PKK/YPG terrorists same as our Kurdish brothers," Erdogan added.

Erdogan, commenting on the US decision to support PKK/YPG during the Raqqa operation, said the US had made a crucial mistake in Raqqa and had paid the price for it.