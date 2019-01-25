Two weeks ago, their idea was to hold an Iran-focused meeting in Poland and possibly outline the shape of a future "Arab-NATO" – a euphemism for an anti-Iran regional military amalgam.

But now, Poland might invite Iran to the international summit on February 13-14 and the US is saying the gathering is not at all aimed at "demonising" Iran.

So, what changed in a mere two weeks? And, is the summit going to be a dud?

Gulf state disputes

It started with the US State Department statement on January 11 announcing Washington will host a global conference in the Polish capital Warsaw, to discuss the Middle East, terrorism, and Iran in particular.

The announcement came in the middle of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to nine Arab states, apparently to promote a US-backed plan to form what is being seen as "Arab NATO" that will pool armed forces from Arab states to counter threats from Tehran.

Iran quickly denounced the summit as America's anti-Iran "circus."

Then things started to unravel.

Pompeo's failure to end the stalemate between Qatar and its Gulf neighbours was the first setback.

Arab states Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Bahrain and Yemen, snapped ties and forced an economic blockade on Qatar in 2017 over Doha's alleged support for Muslim Brotherhood and ties with Iran.

Days before Pompeo's visit, the "unwillingness of the regional leaders" to end the dispute also frustrated US envoy Anthony Zinni so much that he resigned from the State Department.

In an interview with CBS News, the former Trump envoy tasked with resolving the Qatar dispute, also said there was no need for his role in introducing Gulf states to the idea of a Middle East Strategic Alliance – a NATO-style military coalition – since other members of the Trump administration [hinting at Mike Pompeo] are carrying it forward.

"Pompeo seems desperate to impose some kind of transformation in Iran – similar to what we see happening in Venezuela," Massoumeh Torfeh, a research associate at the London School of Economics and Political Science, told TRT World.

Torfeh, who is an Iran and Afghanistan expert, questioned the timing of the Warsaw summit.

"US National Security Adviser John Bolton says Iran will not celebrate the 40th anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution, and the Poland event is three days after the anniversary celebrations. February 14 also marks the day when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini announced his fatwa against writer Salman Rushdie [February 14, 1989], so Pompeo is clearly planning to hype propaganda against Iran."

Iran nuclear deal

Relations between Iran and US are troubled, especially after the decision in May 2018 by US President Donald Trump to withdraw from a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers and to re-impose sanctions, including on Iran's oil sector.

The deal, signed in Austria by the US, France, Britain, Germany, China, Russia and Iran, removed sanctions in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme, designed to prevent the country from obtaining a nuclear bomb. Iran denies having nuclear ambitions.

Trump says the deal, signed during US President Barack Obama's tenure, failed to stop Iran's ballistic missile programme, its nuclear activities beyond 2025 or its role in the Yemen and Syria wars.

EU giants Britain, France and Germany, say abandoning the deal does not address US concerns and instead threatens stability in the Middle East.