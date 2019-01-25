ISTANBUL/GAZIANTEP —“Thank God we eliminated the Zonok [Zinki] ... They are corrupt and murtadeen,” one of the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) terrorists wrote to his comrades in a group chat on January 4 using Telegram, the most common messaging application in northern Syria.

“Brothers, don’t say murtadeen publicly,” Omar al Shami, another militant warned him against using the word for ‘apostates’ in Arabic. “The leadership has ordered that we shouldn’t say murtadeen publicly.”

The conversation somehow got leaked to Atarib-based social activists hours after the HTS militants, wearing balaclavas and wielding machine guns, boarded pick-up trucks to invade the city and take out the fighters affiliated with an armed group named Zinki.

Atarib is one of the initial bastions of rebellion against the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad. Seven years ago, the Free Syrian Army (FSA) fought a decisive battle against Assad's military, and drove them out of the city.

At the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the HTS' predecessor Al Nusra Front was not a relevant force in Atarib. It was the FSA that commanded popular support, and the HTS could not make inroads into the city, as people rightly perceived them as an extension of Al Qaeda, and did not approve of their radical mindset.

But things have changed now. It’s been almost two weeks since HTS declared victory in Atarib and several other towns of northern Syria, the last remaining rebel stronghold against the Assad regime.

For locals in Atarib, the leaked conversation on Telegram wasn't surprising at all. They are familiar with the extremist ideology that HTS espouses, and its men comparing the moderate Zinki fighters with apostates confirmed their fears.

After the takeover, HTS has been trying to gain some degree of legitimacy by avoiding confrontation with the local population. Besides guarding the checkpoints, the armed group occasionally drives around the town with its men brandishing pistols and guns.

Looking for local allies

Apart from winning the street battle, the HTS understands the importance of winning the hearts of Atarib residents.

But there's a serious trust deficit on the ground.

Sarout al Shamal is a young law student and activist who has equally opposed the HTS, the Syrian regime and Daesh. Shamal told TRT World that although the HTS is yet to commit any human rights abuses, they still cannot be trusted.

Shamal's next door neighbour happens to be an HTS supporter. After the opposition faced defeat, the neighbour asked Shamal if his thoughts about the HTS have changed since the group no longer 'intervenes' in people's lives.

“Yes, nothing has happened so far," Shamal responded. "But you know it very well that we are not going to support your organisation, even if you send us to paradise.”

During the HTS offensive on Atarib, the group fired at Shamal's house with heavy machine guns. The trauma of that shooting still haunts him. For him, its soft policy toward the people is nothing but a "new tactic" to gain some degree of legitimacy on the ground.

The armed group now controls the city's administrative units from the local council and courthouse to the police station.

The rejection

Under an agreement with the HTS, the NLF leaders, including members of Zinki, agreed to leave the city to Turkish-controlled Afrin and exchange prisoners. This led to the HTS taking charge of the city, handing over the control of key institutions to what the armed group calls the ‘salvation government.’

City council members immediately refused to work under HTS rule, resigning en masse. In response, the salvation government formed an ‘alternative body’ to run the city affairs.

Prior to the HTS takeover, Atarib was preparing to hold elections for the city council. Shamal says that's highly unlikely now since the HTS is filling all the civic roles with its loyalists.

On the Aleppo campus of Free Aleppo University, the first institution for higher education which has a campus in Idlib as well, rumours are rife that HTS is planning to change coursework and introduce subjects that are more agenda-driven rather than academically or scientifically sound.

In other HTS-controlled areas that go beyond Atarib, hospitals issued statements confirming their affiliation to the opposition-run Idlib Health Directorate (IHD) and called upon all aid groups and foreign funders to stay neutral and continue supporting the medical sector no matter which stakeholder or fighting force controls the city.

Southwest of Atarib, the opposition-run Idlib Free Police suspended its work and handed over its police stations and equipment to the salvation government.

In west Aleppo’s Darret Ezzah, a town in the north of Atarib, HTS has reportedly warned those people who openly reject its rule to leave the city or face the consequences. The memory of Raed Fares is still fresh. A radio host from Idlib’s Kafranbel town, Fares was a fierce critic of both the Assad regime, Daesh and other extremist groups like the HTS. He was assassinated by masked men in Idlib after the HTS had asked him to stop playing music on air.

By 2015, the residents of Atarib, along with the FSA, defeated first the Assad regime and then Daesh, as well as pushing back HTS on multiple occasions. Life in the city slowly limped back toward normalcy. With the help of nonprofits and social welfare groups, Atarib hosted events to tackle issues from sanitation to employment to avoiding ideological polarisation. People were even willing to engage in programmes aimed at re-integrating former Daesh supporters into the community. Workshops on nursing, computer and language training were also held.

In search of peace

Unlike Idlib, Atarib had managed to keep HTS at bay. Because of that, people didn’t fear protesting or openly denouncing the group. As per local accounts, the majority of city dwellers were driven by the politics of inclusion and development. As a result, the city did well in enhancing its civil administration.

“There was a lot of altruism, flexibility and freedom in the activities of the city’s civil society groups,” Shamal said, describing the mood in the city before the HTS takeover.

After Daesh was defeated in Atarib in 2014, HTS members reached out to community leaders in the city, asking them to join the group's 'civil administration.' The aim of HTS was to strike a cordial tone and convince them they were better than Daesh, which had received a stiff resistance from both the opposition fighters and Atarib residents until the group was defeated.