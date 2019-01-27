French composer and pianist Michel Legrand has died at 86 after a career in which he stood out for soundtracks in screen musicals with Catherine Deneuve and that won him three Oscars.

The artist died earlier on Saturday, according to a message posted on his Facebook page by his management company City Lights.

“A composer of genius, his unlimited talent, celebrated all over the world, brought such emotion. This morning we are all humming a song of Michel Legrand,” France’s Culture Minister Franck Riester said on Twitter.

Born in 1932 in Paris and son of conductor and composer Raymond Legrand, he trained at a music conservatory in the French capital before starting his career as a musician and songwriter with popular singers like Maurice Chevalier.

He rose to fame in the 1960s by turning to film scores, notably teaming up with director Jacques Demy for a series of musicals, including “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” (“Les Parapluies de Cherbourg”) that was awarded the top-prize Palme d’or at the Cannes festival in 1964.

Legrand described the scepticism surrounding the future Cannes winner, in which a cast led by a young Catherine Deneuve sing their dialogue rather than songs in the traditional style of musicals.

“Jacques and I had to work really hard to get this project off the ground,” Legrand said in remarks on his official website.