Anthony Davis seeks trade from Pelicans to NBA contender
The 25-year-old from Chicago, a five-time All-Star forward and member of the 2012 London Olympic gold medal squad, won't sign a contract extension, his agent Rich Paul told ESPN on Monday.
New Orleans Pelicans' Anthony Davis is seen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers (File). / AP
By Ali Riza SAN
January 29, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has asked to be traded to an NBA contender before the league's February 7 transfer deadline, according to multiple reports on Monday.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Davis' agent Rich Paul said. 

"Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

The Pelicans released a statement on Monday afternoon, confirming they received the trade request from Davis.

"This past weekend, Anthony Davis' representatives informed us that Anthony does not wish to sign a contract extension with our team and subsequently has requested a trade," the statement said. 

"Although we are disappointed in this decision, our organization's top priority is to bring an NBA championship to our city and fans and build our team for long-term success.

Davis, the top pick in the 2012 NBA draft, shares second in the NBA with 29.3 points a game and third in the league with 13.3 rebounds per contest. He also has 4.4 assists, 2.6 blocked shots and 1.7 steals a game this season for New Orleans.

At 22-28 with seven losses in their past eight games, the Pelicans are 13th of 15 clubs in the Western Conference, six games behind the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth and final playoff berth.

Davis, out since January 19 with a sprained left index finger but due back this week, could become a free agent in 2020 and sign a five-year contract extension worth $240 million after this season.

The New York Times reported that Paul has not given the Pelicans any preference as to which team he wants to join. Paul said the decision was made "to let them know by the deadline so they could do what's best for the organization going forward."

New Orleans has stressed no intentions of dealing Davis but confronted by a vow not to re-sign, the Pelicans are unlikely to want to risk losing him for nothing in return if he plays out his contract and leaves next year.

The Pelicans have missed the playoffs in four of six seasons since drafting Davis, but swept Portland in the first round of last season's playoffs for their first postseason series triumph since 2008. New Orleans fell in the second round to eventual champion Golden State.

Two teams expected to be interested in Davis are the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, whose superstar LeBron James is also represented by Paul.

SOURCE:AFP
