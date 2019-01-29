M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller "Glass" bested the competition at the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in $18.9 million, industry figures showed Monday.

The second and third spots at the box office remained unchanged from last weekend.

Buddy drama "The Upside" starring Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker earned $11.9 million.

Superhero flick "Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa as the underwater king, hauled in another $7.3 million.

It has now generated $1.09 billion in global box office revenues, making it the largest DC Comics adaptation of all time, according to industry tracker Exhibitor Relations.

A new release from Fox, "The Kid Who Would Be King," placed fourth with $7.2 million for the three-day weekend.

That would be a "potentially disastrous result for a film that cost over $60 million" to make, according to Variety.

The movie stars Louis Ashbourne Serkis (son of Andy Serkis, Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy) as a boy living in modern times who stumbles upon King Arthur's legendary sword Excalibur. It has drawn largely positive reviews.