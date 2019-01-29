Mariah Carey is facing a backlash from human rights activists shortly after announcing her planned concert in Saudi Arabia.

The American star is scheduled to perform in Saudi Arabia for the first time on Thursday, along with Sean Paul and DJ Tiesto.

Critics say the Saudi kingdom is using the event as a tool to repair its damaged global reputation over the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi and its brutal war in Yemen, said to be responsible for the world’s “worst humanitarian crisis”.

Although the Saudi kingdom has been praised over Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s so-called liberalisation agenda, which has lifted restrictions on the entertainment industry, the kingdom continues to jail an unknown number of women’s rights activists, as well as at least 120 other political prisoners.

Many activists and commentators, including Khashoggi’s editor at the Washington Post, demanded Carey reconsider her decision to perform in Saudi Arabia, drawing her attention to human rights abuses in the country.

However, there is a long history of American celebrities who have performed for either leaders or the family members of leaders who stand accused of large-scale human rights abuses.

Nicki Minaj - Angola

In 2015, Nicki Minaj came under fire for her performance in the capital of Angola, Luanda, at a concert organised by the Unitel communications firm, owned by the family of the country’s controversial then-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

Dos Santos, 76, who stepped down two years ago, had ruled the country for 38 years with an iron grip despite having never been democratically elected. During his rule, he had been accused of using the country’s vast oil wealth to enrich himself and his family while nearly half of the population lived below the poverty line and 56 per cent of those employed were classified as “working poor”.

"Dos Santos has made it his policy to harass, imprison, or kill politicians, journalists, and activists who protest his rule," the Human Rights Foundation said in an open letter to Minaj.