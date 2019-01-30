The political rivalry between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pervaded football too. On Sunday, the two Gulf countries competed for finals at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and Qatar emerged triumphant handing a 4-0 defeat to their Emirati rivals.

Because of the blockade imposed on Qatar by the Saudi-led bloc of Gulf nations, which includes the UAE, the match was shrouded in intense political tensions, which was clearly visible on and off the field.

Before the match, UAE fans booed during the national anthem of Qatar.

Emiratis were eagerly anticipating the match as the diplomatic crisis between the nations continues.

The atmosphere got tenser as Qatar took the lead in the 22nd minute.

After Almoez Ali scored a stunning goal, increasing Qatar's lead 2-0, the UAE fans threw slippers, bottles and shoes, onto the field as the Qatari football team celebrated.