How the Emirati crowd turned against Qatari footballers
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
How the Emirati crowd turned against Qatari footballersAs Qatar beat its political rival UAE at the Asian Cup semi-final, Emirati fans hurled shoes at the winning team and stormed the pitch.
Qatar's Hasan al Haydos in action with Ismail Ahmed of the United Arab Emirates during the AFC Asian Cup, in Doha, Qatar, January 29, 2019. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 30, 2019

The political rivalry between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pervaded football too. On Sunday, the two Gulf countries competed for finals at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and Qatar emerged triumphant handing a 4-0 defeat to their Emirati rivals. 

Because of the blockade imposed on Qatar by the Saudi-led bloc of Gulf nations, which includes the UAE, the match was shrouded in intense political tensions, which was clearly visible on and off the field. 

Before the match, UAE fans booed during the national anthem of Qatar. 

Emiratis were eagerly anticipating the match as the diplomatic crisis between the nations continues. 

The atmosphere got tenser as Qatar took the lead in the 22nd minute. 

After Almoez Ali scored a stunning goal, increasing Qatar's lead 2-0, the UAE fans threw slippers, bottles and shoes, onto the field as the Qatari football team celebrated.

RECOMMENDED

“I apologise to the fans for the result. We tried our best,” said UAE coach Alberto Zaccheroni, whose contract came to an end with the defeat. 

“We kept trying, but we have to admit the Qatar team were the better team tonight.”

Qataris celebrated their win against the UAE. The victory also marks their first time in the Asian Cup final.

The AFC said to Al Jazeera that it is "conducting a thorough investigation into events at the Asian Cup UAE 2019 semi-final between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Greece, France to expand military cooperation, renew defence deal
Global system under strain as impunity and geopolitical rifts deepen: UN chief
'State-sanctioned thuggery' — Senate Dems reject DHS funding over ICE killings as shutdown looms
Trump greenlights reopening of Venezuela airspace
Afghanistan rolls out $100M food security drive as hunger crisis worsens: UN
Ukraine working with SpaceX to stop Russian drones' use of Starlink: Kiev
'World's largest crisis': Nearly 9.5 million displaced inside war-torn Sudan — UNICEF
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Türkiye denies reports of troop withdrawal from northern Syria
Türkiye records lowest-ever unemployment rate at 7.7% in December
EU eyes migration clampdown, tougher deportations and visa curbs