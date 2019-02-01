A Turkish restaurant in the Netherlands on Friday won the crown in the local Best Restaurant Awards 2018.

The competition is run by the Thuisbezorgd website, which handles nearly 12 million online meal orders yearly, and has associated websites in 11 different countries.

Thuisbezorgd presented €995 ($1,139) in prizes and other promotions to the winner.

The restaurant – run by Turkish-Dutch proprietor Mustafa Kabadayi, 31 – was selected amongst 786 restaurants with the most recommendations.