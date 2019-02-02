Children who have been forced from their homes by the war in Syria are not only physically displaced, they can also be psychologically damaged.

A centre in Ankara, funded by UNICEF and the European Union, is looking to change that by providing children with the tools they need to build a new life. So far, it has helped 30,000 children build a new life.

"I came from Aleppo five years ago with my parents and siblings," Ela Bouza, a child at the centre, told TRT World.

"I didn't know how to play guitar and I learned it here and now I'm so happy."