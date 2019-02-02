The historical and cultural artefacts of the Ottoman era in Bulgaria's southeastern Plovdiv city have fallen into ruin.

The city, which gained its independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1878, has 53 mosques and 42 Turkish baths, the majority of which have been damaged over time while the remaining need urgent restoration and repair.

A bar has been built inside Taskopru Mosque, hurting Muslim sentiments, while most of the graves in the Muslim cemetery have disappeared. Orta Mezar Bath awaits restoration after an arson attack.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Ahmet Pehlivan, head of the Council of Plovdiv Muslims, said they seek to revive the cultural and historical legacy of the Ottoman era in the city.

"Unfortunately, these artefacts that should be a source of inspiration to the people have fallen victim to the vicissitudes of time and are ruined due to lack of care," he said.

Taskopru Mosque, which was closed for worship between 1944-1989 during the rule of the communist regime, was transformed into a restaurant where alcohol was served.

Following the intense reaction by the Muslim community, the restaurant was moved outside; however, an alehouse still serves right next to it.

"That alcohol was sold in the mosque did upset us, the Muslims. A bar is still present inside the mosque. We want to remove the bar, and bring the mosque to its former glory with the help of restoration experts. We expect the support of the local Muslim community and Turkey, which has never left us alone," Pehlivan said.

Located right in front of Taskopru Mosque and visited by Turkish, Armenian and Bulgarian people, Orta Mezar Bath is also in a weary shape.