POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Islamic school in UK targeted by hate crime
The Bahr Academy in UK's Newcastle was recently vandalised. Copies of the Quran were thrown on the floor and a swastika was drawn on one of the walls. But the school's principal thinks their religion is misunderstood.
Islamic school in UK targeted by hate crime
Bahr Academy principal Mufti Muhammad Abdulmuheet says those who vandalised the school's building must be very misinformed about Islam. / TRTWorld
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
February 3, 2019

Hate crimes in Britain have increased in the past few years and Muslims have been the focus of many of them. 

Recently, a building owned by an Islamic school, the Bahr Academy, in the north of England was vandalised and smeared with graffiti. 

After the school was vandalised, its leaders said they do not want to punish the perpetrators, but they would prefer to talk to them.

"We'd rather educate them and have some tea with them and just talk to them," the principal of the school said.

RECOMMENDED

Muslims make up around 5% of the population in Britain, but last year were the target of over half of all religiously motivated hate crimes. 

Government figures show that hate crimes more than doubled in the past five years.

TRT World'sAssed Baig reports from UK's Newcastle.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against chaos in Middle East
Spain backs EU listing of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as 'terrorist' group, urges tough sanctions
Türkiye says Aegean warnings against Greece are issued 'indefinitely'
Ethiopia suspends Tigray flights as clashes spark fears of renewed war
'No one owns the land': Greenland's Inuit see themselves as guardians, not owners
Denmark FM 'more optimistic' after meeting with US over Greenland
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress