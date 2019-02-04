As former Al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Sham (HTS) took control of the majority of northern Syria's Idlib province by early January, civilians living the area risked being bombed by the Syrian regime.

Local fears were soon confirmed.

On January 29, Bashar al Assad's air force targeted the town of Maarat al Nouman, leaving 11 civilians dead and several dozen wounded.

It was the first hit the town had experienced in almost a year, but signalled that HTS-controlled areas could be lurching towards a violent showdown with regime forces.

Although emergency response teams were prepared for the January 29 attack, the death toll was inevitable.

Idlib Health Directorate spokesperson Rami Kelzi said that instead of helping civilians, the international community is cutting funding.

International NGOs and funding agencies from countries such as Germany and France suspended development projects at the Health Directorates across the rebel-controlled areas. With the help of foreign donations, the Directorate supported seven major hospitals and at least 40 primary healthcare centres.

“Health directorates are independent, impartial, and they play a buffer role between the international and local NGOs, and other authorities, whether they’re military factions or local groups,” Kelzi told TRT World.

“If the suspension or termination was impacted by some political decisions, that is a huge breach [of humanitarian principles],” he said.

Although most of the province is under HTS control, Kelzi said, it is a humanitarian responsibility to find ways to reach people, instead of leaving them without support.

Since the HTS takeover, 72 locations, including residential areas in Idlib, Aleppo and Hama provinces, have been hit by airstrikes. As a result, at least 19 people have died in less than a month, Syria Civil Defence told TRT World.

The Idlib Health Directorate says the number of casualties is likely to be around 300.

In autumn 2018, a ceasefire deal between Turkey and the Syrian regime’s ally Russia largely prevented a planned regime offensive on Idlib, which could have prompted yet another exodus and humanitarian catastrophe.