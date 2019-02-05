POLITICS
The Fallen One – Mourinho tumbles at ice hockey game
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho embarrassingly slips after presenting a symbolic face-off to a match in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).
Jose Mourinho has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United in December after two-and-a-half years at the helm. (February 4, 2019) / Reuters
By Azaera Amza
February 5, 2019

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took a nasty tumble at an ice hockey game outside Moscow on Monday, performing a ceremonial puck drop that drew gasps and laughs.

Mourinho, who was sacked by United in December, made the first puck drop of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) game between Avangard Omsk and SKA Petersburg, two of the league's best teams, at an arena in Balashikha.

Yet as he walked off the ice to the theme song of the "Rocky" movie series, Mourinho tripped on a red carpet and fell backwards, sparking gasps from the crowd.

He was helped up by SKA captain Pavel Datsyuk, a Russian national team player and twice Stanley Cup winner with the Detroit Red Wings in North America's National Hockey League (NHL).

There were no reports suggesting that Mourinho, 56, had sustained any injuries in the fall.

