Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors revealed on Tuesday but will pay a fine of close to two million euros.

The 56-year-old is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid.

According to the agreement seen by AFP news agency, Mourinho accepted a one-year jail sentence immediately commuted to a fine of 182,500 euros ($208,533).

The Portuguese coach will also have to pay an additional penalty of 1.98 million euros ($2.3 million).

Fraud by hiding income details