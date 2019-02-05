France’s President Emmanuel Macron created a sensation on media platforms recently when he gave a speech, which appeared to be both a formidable slur against the British public and a disingenuous presentation of both France and the EU.

For many, it might have been seen as a warning to France of things to come in the Brexit crisis and a neat but veiled assurance to France’s fishermen that they have nothing to fear about losing their fishing rights. For others, Macron appeared to be a loser as a sense of panic is inevitably gripping both Paris and Brussels.

It is looking increasingly likely that the UK is going to ask the EU for more time to settle on a Brexit deal, which Macron rightly guessed, would likely take the negotiations past the EU elections in May. And in that delay scenario, the heat is really going to be turned up against Macron and his presidency and indeed the EU project itself, as both fight for their own survival while the odds stack up against them.

For the EU, it is no accident that Macron made this bold speech as Brussels considers him to be a great champion of the project; but top level EU figures must be having sleepless nights over how long the EU as we know it can hold on to power.

The mention of the EU elections by Macron was no idol reference. The French president knows that these elections held every five years are likely to produce a clear, outright leader in France from Marine Le Pen’s party and possibly even create a powerful voting bloc in the European Parliament itself to take on the two other incumbent groups, the Christian Democrats and the Socialists. For the first time ever in its short history, the anti-democratic EU looks set to have a recalcitrant ‘opposition’ within its ranks to either reform it or bring it down altogether.

And Macron knows this. He is smart, and he realises that the gamble of Brussels to offer Britain a deal which was essentially a cyanide pill for the British economy, has backfired.

The idea was that Brexit would be well over before the EU elections, which EU officials know is going to shake the foundations of the project like never before, with the emergence of populist parties. The EU elite was banking on turning to eurosceptic EU members and pointing to the ashes of Britain, post-Brexit, as the ultimate deterrent against the notion of leaving the EU.

As the polls approach, Macron starts to sense doom and failure in the air as his own minor problem of the French economy imploding, starts to irk him, as protests hit their 12th week with no hint of letting up.

The irony that Brexit Britain is still a top foreign investment location, despite Brexit worries, while France struggles to feed and heat its own people is not lost on the French president.

Macron probably doesn’t like to think of over-regulation from Brussels of French companies, immigration problems and not being able to freely control monetary policy –controlled by the European Central Bank in Frankfurt – as anything to do with the difficulties he faces in the republic today.