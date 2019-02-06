When days of fighting between al Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir Sham (HTS) and moderate armed rebel groups in Idlib resulted into the latter’s withdrawal, the only area left outside the control of the Syrian regime fell under the armed group’s administrative body, the Salvation Government.

It also raised the possibility that the next target of the regime forces would be the HTS-held parts of Idlib. The HTS has a reputation of being an extremist group involved in a series of terror related activities and neither the moderate rebel groups under Turkey-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) nor international stakeholders of the Syrian war accepts the group as a legitimate force in the region.

The group, however, is reportedly taking a moderate approach and rebrand itself so as to generate support among the local populace.

“...an individual or group moves up and down according to circumstance and capability. It’s a reality, not dilution,” Abdulrahim Attoun, a senior official from Hayat Tahrir Sham (HTS) said in a statement less than a month after explaining the group’s objectives from a religious perspective.

Soon after armed groups such as Noureddin Zinki left the area, many international aid agencies suspended their support to the developmental projects of the region, amid continuing civilian protests and air strikes that left at least 19 people dead.

The HTS, in response, put its Salvation Government forward as a “civil initiative”, replacing the moderate Interim Government, and promised that it won’t intervene in local affairs.

It also avoided confrontation with civilians although the group has been previously accused of detaining people on random charges and torturing and killings its ideological opponents.

For Omer Ozkizilcik, editor of Suriye Gundemi, a local journal on politics, the group’s new approach is aimed at legitimising its leadership in the region. But he maintained that the chance of stance doesn't necessarily mean the organisation has truly evolved into a people-friendly fighting unit.

The organisation’s predecessor al Qaeda and its affiliate al Nusra have also tried to balance its extreme ideology with pragmatic efforts, according to research by Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

“There have been two wings within the group: the first one is more dogmatic and the second one is more pragmatic,”explained Ozkizilcik, the writer.

He doesn’t see the pragmatic wing emerging as a decisive factor and controlling its military unit.

“Even though the pragmatic wing wants to make some changes within the organisation, the organisation's source of power, the military side is in the dogmatic wing,” he says.

For him, the group is aware that repelling an offensive by re-branding the group won’t work as the international community still won’t accept the HTS as a legitimate actor.

When Russia brokered an agreement between Turkey and the Syrian regime in Sochi in 2018, the HTS featured in the talks. The regime put a condition before its counterpart saying the only way to achieve a ceasefire and prevent a large scale Syrian regime offensive was to establish a demilitarised zone in Idlib and eliminate the HTS along with other radical groups.